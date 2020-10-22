Namibia: Tour De Windhoek Is Here

CYCLING fans can expect some top class racing when the Pupkewitz Megabuild Tour de Windhoek finally gets underway this weekend.

The tour had to be postponed twice due to Covid-19, and at a stage there were doubts that it would still take place, but the sponsors and organisers persevered and are now finally able to stage Namibia's premier cycling race.

The tour is Namibia's oldest international cycle tour, having started in 1990, but it died down a few times and had to be revived again over the years. The latest revival came in 2017 and since then the tour has been held each year, making this weekend's event the fourth consecutive year that it has been held.

For the first time since 2017 South African teams will not be participating, but according to tour organiser Mannie Heymans, the tour is wide open and some top class racing can be expected.

"There won't be any South African teams, because they couldn't come by road, and it was too expensive to fly here, so we just have local teams. But we will have 10 men's teams and at least four women's teams and I think it will be a great tour. We can expect some good competition, because there are no dominant teams and several teams can win the tour," he said.

Amongst the men, all of Namibia's top cyclists will be in action, including Namibia's Olympians Dan Craven and Alex Miller.

Craven, who qualified for his third successive Olympic Games earlier this year, will spearhead the challenge of Team Cymot, which includes other top riders like Kai Pritzen, Cobus Smit, Fanie Steenkamp, Pierre Knoetze and Jurgen Sander.

Miller qualified for the Olympics in the mountain bike category after beating Tristan de Lange in an epic qualifying series over the past year, but this time the two protagonists will put their rivalry aside as they team up for Mannie's Bike Mecca Racing team. With other strong riders like Braam Vermeulen and Hans du Toit, as well as top juniors Hugo Hahn and Bergran Jensen in their midst, they will be one of the favourites to win the team title.

Team Hollard Life also has a strong lineup including Drikus Coetzee, who put in some great performances in the virtual Tour de France last month, as well as Martin Freyer, who gave Craven an uphill battle in the Olympic qualifying series at the beginning of the year. They also have a lot of depth with their other team members, Ingram Cuff, Gerhard Mans, Christo Swartz and Heiko Diehl, all having represented the national team on occasion.

Team Hollard Insurance is also strong, featuring the likes of Xavier Papo, Andre Vermeulen, Jaco Lamprecht, Anton Swart, Clinton Hilfiker and Horst Neumann, while the NCCS Pro Cycling team could challenge for honours with riders of the calibre of Ananias Tamatisous, Danzel de Koe, Fiffy Kashululu, Marckernzy Eiseb, Brandon Plaatjies and Wilbard Shoopala.

Some of the other confirmed teams are Team Mannie's Bike Mecca Ingwe, which includes Christian Bean, Dieter Koen, Greg Chase and Pieter Oosthuizen; Team Lumber City, which includes Tyrone Kotze, Fana Lambert and Willie Junius; and Team Food Lovers Market, which includes Des Doman, Vernon Maresh, Renando Burger, Konrad Marais, Marcel Suren and Louis Prins.

Amongst the women, the Pupkewitz Megabuild Ladies team and Team Mannie's Bike Mecca Racing should battle it out for top honours. The Pupkewitz Megabuild Ladies team includes Namibian Olympian Michelle Vorster, Zoe Mitchell, Maike Bochert, Jeanne Heunis and Anneke Steenkamp, while Team Mannie's Bike Mecca Racing includes Risa Dreyer, Irene Steyn, Genevieve Weber, Adele de la Rey and Marion Schonecke.

The tour gets underway with the Dordabis Road Race at 07h00 tomorrow morning, while Stage 2 consists of a team time trial at the Tony Rust Race Track, starting at 17h30 tomorrow afternoon.

The action continues at 07h00 on Saturday with Stage 3 starting at the Tony Rust Race Track and going out on the Daan Viljoen hills, while the tour will be concluded with Stage 4 at 17h00 - a criterium in the vicinity of Pupkewitz Megabuild in the city centre.