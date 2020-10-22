Zimbabwe: G40 Gives Mnangagwa Sleepless Nights Over Insurgency Fears

22 October 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

Expelled Zanu-PF G40 members continue to keep President Emmerson Mnangagwa's administration restless amid fears they were planning to topple the current leadership from office.

Mnangagwa is reported to have told Zanu PF Politburo members Wednesday at the party headquarters in Harare of his fears over the onslaught on social media created by the former Zanu PF G40 members.

Most of the members are now living in self-exile after fleeing the country in November 2017 following a military-assisted coup that removed then President Robert Mugabe from office.

Mugabe, who died in September last year, was replaced by Mnangagwa.

The G40 members include former ministers, Jonathan Moyo who is based in Kenya, Saviour Kasukuwere, Patrick Zhuwao, Walter Mzembi, Godfrey Gandawa who are holed-up in South Africa and Mandy Chimene reported to be in neighbouring Mozambique.

"His Excellency (Mnangagwa) told the Politburo meeting that social media is awash with the clandestine machinations of the G40 and their sympathisers," Chinamasa told journalists during a post-politburo brief Wednesday.

"They are using social media to make an orchestrated launch, and an onslaught against our country and party."

He also accused the G40 elements of concentrating on stifling development in the country.

"But they will not get anywhere and the people will get to know that they are there to disrupt our orderly development," Chinamasa added.

Moyo has been accused of being the chief architect using his Twitter handle to expose top-secret government and Zanu PF meetings and happening amid strong speculation the G40 faction is working with senior officials in both state and party corridors.

Mnangagwa through the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has since approached the governments of Kenya and South Africa seeking to have Moyo, Kasukuwere, and Mzembi extradited to Zimbabwe to answer to fraud charges.

The process is still pending.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Attack on Tanzanian Town by Mozambique-Based Militant Group
Security Forces Fire on #EndSARS Protesters in Nigeria
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
U.S. To Take Sudan Off Blacklist in Exchange for U.S.$335 Million

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.