Africa: Namibia Backs Nigerian for World Trade Organisation Top Post

President Hage Geingob yesterday disclosed that Namibia will be supporting the candidature of former Nigerian finance minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala for the director general post of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

His endorsement comes a few days before the WTO chooses a new global trade chief. Okonjo-Iweala (66) is in contention to succeed Roberto Azevedo of Brazil, who stepped down at the end of August. Namibia joined other African countries in backing the Nigerian national against South Korea's Yoo Myung-hee. The Geneva-based global trade body will name a new chief next month.

"When it comes to Africa, Nigeria is there. Nigeria talks for Africa. When individuals had excelled in their respective roles, they needed to be supported. Namibia continued to support Okonjo-Iweala, notwithstanding the difficulties of a political union or government," Geingob said. He was speaking at State House during a farewell courtesy call by out-going Nigerian High Commissioner to Namibia Lilian Onor.

During the meeting, the President emphasised the importance of African unity that Africans needed to stand together. He further commented Nigeria for the constructive role it plays in the advancement of African issues and interests.

On her part, Ambassador Onor has reaffirmed the excellent bilateral relations between the two countries.

She thanked the Namibian leader for backing Okonjo-Iweala in her quest to become one of the first females to head the 25-year-old intergovernmental organisation.

She further thanked President Geingob for the support Namibia gave to Nigeria during the successful re-election of Dr Akinwumi Adesina as the president of the Africa Development Bank earlier in August.