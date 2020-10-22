Southern Africa: Fantastic Clashes Headline Cosafa Women's Championship Draw

Cosafa
Cosafa women's soccer group draw for 2020
22 October 2020
Council of Southern African Football Associations (Johannesburg)
press release

The draw for the 2020 COSAFA Women’s Championships has been concluded and produced some fascinating ties for the competition that will take place in Nelson Mandela Bay from November 3-14 have been made with an exciting line-up of matches for a return to women’s international football in Africa.

Hosts and defending champions South Africa are the top seeds in Group A and have been drawn alongside Eswatini, Comoros and Angola in what will be a tough pool that will provide fierce clashes.

It is a difficult pool to call, with Eswatini and Angola likely to provide stern tests for the home nation, and Comoros likely to be stronger than when South Africa defeated them 17-0 last year.

Zambia head Group B and will come up against old foes Malawi and Lesotho, while Group C contains seeds 2011 champions Zimbabwe, Botswana and Tanzania.

Only the top team in each pool and the best runner-up advance to the semifinals.

The COSAFA Women’s Under-17 Championship will also be played concurrently from November 5-13, and features five sides in a single pool which will be played on a round-robin basis.

The five teams are hosts South Africa, Comoros, Tanzania, defending champions Zambia and Zimbabwe.

COSAFA WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP POOLS
Group A
South Africa
Eswatini
Comoros
Angola

Group B
Zambia
Malawi
Lesotho

Group C
Zimbabwe
Botswana
Tanzania

More on This
All Systems Go for Women's Cosafa Cup In South Africa
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Council of Southern African Football Associations. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.
Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Attack on Tanzanian Town by Mozambique-Based Militant Group
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Security Forces Fire on #EndSARS Protesters in Nigeria
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Why #EndSARS Protests Are Different, and What Lessons They Hold

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.