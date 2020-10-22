Southern Africa: Fantastic Clashes Headline Cosafa Women's Championship Draw

press release

The draw for the 2020 COSAFA Women’s Championships has been concluded and produced some fascinating ties for the competition that will take place in Nelson Mandela Bay from November 3-14 have been made with an exciting line-up of matches for a return to women’s international football in Africa.

Hosts and defending champions South Africa are the top seeds in Group A and have been drawn alongside Eswatini, Comoros and Angola in what will be a tough pool that will provide fierce clashes.

It is a difficult pool to call, with Eswatini and Angola likely to provide stern tests for the home nation, and Comoros likely to be stronger than when South Africa defeated them 17-0 last year.

Zambia head Group B and will come up against old foes Malawi and Lesotho, while Group C contains seeds 2011 champions Zimbabwe, Botswana and Tanzania.

Only the top team in each pool and the best runner-up advance to the semifinals.

The COSAFA Women’s Under-17 Championship will also be played concurrently from November 5-13, and features five sides in a single pool which will be played on a round-robin basis.

The five teams are hosts South Africa, Comoros, Tanzania, defending champions Zambia and Zimbabwe.

COSAFA WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP POOLS

Group A

South Africa

Eswatini

Comoros

Angola

Group B

Zambia

Malawi

Lesotho

Group C

Zimbabwe

Botswana

Tanzania