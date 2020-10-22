South Africa: Covid-19 Cases Rise to 708,359 With 85 Deaths

The cumulative number of detected COVID-19 cases is now 708 359, with 85 more COVID-19 related deaths reported.

In the last 24 hours, 2 055 new cases were reported. Of the 85 deaths reported, eight occurred in the past 48 hours. The 85 deaths bring the national COVID-19 death toll to 18 741.

"We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased patients," said the Minister.

The country's recovery rate stands at 90%, with 641 706 people having recuperated.

The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 4 607 883, with 26 537 new tests conducted since the last report.

Of the total cases, the Eastern Cape accounts for 92 566, Free State 54 238, Gauteng 226 073, KwaZulu-Natal 121 647, Limpopo 16 956, Mpumalanga 29 023, North West 32 202, Northern Cape 20 690 and 114 964 in the Western Cape.

The recoveries in the provinces are as follows: Eastern Cape 3 508, Free State 1 402, Gauteng 4 679, KwaZulu-Natal 3 160, Limpopo 440, Mpumalanga 592, North West 403, Northern Cape 256, Western Cape 4 301.