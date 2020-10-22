South Africa: Covid-19 Cases Rise to 708,359 With 85 Deaths

22 October 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The cumulative number of detected COVID-19 cases is now 708 359, with 85 more COVID-19 related deaths reported.

In the last 24 hours, 2 055 new cases were reported. Of the 85 deaths reported, eight occurred in the past 48 hours. The 85 deaths bring the national COVID-19 death toll to 18 741.

"We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased patients," said the Minister.

The country's recovery rate stands at 90%, with 641 706 people having recuperated.

The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 4 607 883, with 26 537 new tests conducted since the last report.

Of the total cases, the Eastern Cape accounts for 92 566, Free State 54 238, Gauteng 226 073, KwaZulu-Natal 121 647, Limpopo 16 956, Mpumalanga 29 023, North West 32 202, Northern Cape 20 690 and 114 964 in the Western Cape.

The recoveries in the provinces are as follows: Eastern Cape 3 508, Free State 1 402, Gauteng 4 679, KwaZulu-Natal 3 160, Limpopo 440, Mpumalanga 592, North West 403, Northern Cape 256, Western Cape 4 301.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Attack on Tanzanian Town by Mozambique-Based Militant Group
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Security Forces Fire on #EndSARS Protesters in Nigeria
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Why #EndSARS Protests Are Different, and What Lessons They Hold

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.