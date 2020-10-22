Rwanda: Boarding Students to Begin Returning to School Next Week

22 October 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Lavie Mutanganshuro

The Ministry of Education (MINEDUC) on Wednesday, October 21, announced that boarding students in some high school, vocational schools and Teachers Training Colleges will be returning to their schools starting next week.

The students will return to class over seven months after schools were closed countrywide, following the outbreak of Covid-19.

Following a decision by government to gradually open schools, the ministry last week release of the school calendar of the year 2020-2021, indicating that schools will be beginning their second term.

As part of the phased reopening, schools will reopen on Monday, November 2 for selected classes in primary, secondary and vocational schools, as well as TTCs.

Those to resume are students in upper primary (primary five, six), secondary school (senior three, five and six) and while for those in TVET are in Level 3-5.

Boarding students will begin heading to their respective schools next week on October 29.

Students to return to school on the above date are those whose schools are located in Muhanga, Huye, Gisagara, Karongi, Rutsiro districts, and Kigali City.

Meanwhile, students whose schools are located in Nyaruguru, Nyamagabe, Rusizi and Nyamasheke districts will head to their schools on October 30.

Also, students whose schools are located in Nyanza, Kamonyi, Ruhango, Ngororero, Rubavu and Nyabihu districts will head to their respective schools on October 31.

Schools located in Northern and Eastern provinces will receive their students on November 1.

According to the school calendar, students in senior one, two and four, will kick-off their studies on November 23.

Students in the above years whose schools are located in Huye, Gisagara, Nyaruguru, Nyamagabe, Karongi, Rutsiro, Rusizi, Nyamasheke and Kigali City will head there on November 20.

Boarding students in senior one, two, and four whose schools are located in Muhanga, Kamonyi, Nyanza, Ruhango, Ngororero, Rubavu and Nyabihu districts will return to their schools on November 21.

Boarding schools located in Northern and Eastern provinces will receive their students on November 22.

All students will begin with term two and have a two-week holiday from April 3 through April 15.

The third term will last for 12 weeks, starting on April 19 and end on July 9, next year.

Precautions to adhere to

In the statement signed by Gaspard Twagirayezu, the state minister for primary and secondary education, students were advised to observe all Covid-19 preventive measures, most notably, wearing facemasks while heading to schools and after arriving there.

The ministry also urged parents to send students to school in accordance with provided dates, adding that students should report to their respective schools before 5 p.m., clad in uniform.

Parents are the ones to cater for their children's transport fare.

Officials in charge of education at the district and sector level were also requested to follow-up the event of returning to school, both at departure and destination points.

In bid to facilitate students to get buses, all students who depart from Kigali or transiting there while heading to their respective schools located outside the city will board from Kigali Stadium in Nyamirambo.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Attack on Tanzanian Town by Mozambique-Based Militant Group
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Security Forces Fire on #EndSARS Protesters in Nigeria
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Why #EndSARS Protests Are Different, and What Lessons They Hold

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.