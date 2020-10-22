Rwanda: Boarding Students to Begin Returning to School Next Week

The Ministry of Education (MINEDUC) on Wednesday, October 21, announced that boarding students in some high school, vocational schools and Teachers Training Colleges will be returning to their schools starting next week.

The students will return to class over seven months after schools were closed countrywide, following the outbreak of Covid-19.

Following a decision by government to gradually open schools, the ministry last week release of the school calendar of the year 2020-2021, indicating that schools will be beginning their second term.

As part of the phased reopening, schools will reopen on Monday, November 2 for selected classes in primary, secondary and vocational schools, as well as TTCs.

Those to resume are students in upper primary (primary five, six), secondary school (senior three, five and six) and while for those in TVET are in Level 3-5.

Boarding students will begin heading to their respective schools next week on October 29.

Students to return to school on the above date are those whose schools are located in Muhanga, Huye, Gisagara, Karongi, Rutsiro districts, and Kigali City.

Meanwhile, students whose schools are located in Nyaruguru, Nyamagabe, Rusizi and Nyamasheke districts will head to their schools on October 30.

Also, students whose schools are located in Nyanza, Kamonyi, Ruhango, Ngororero, Rubavu and Nyabihu districts will head to their respective schools on October 31.

Schools located in Northern and Eastern provinces will receive their students on November 1.

According to the school calendar, students in senior one, two and four, will kick-off their studies on November 23.

Students in the above years whose schools are located in Huye, Gisagara, Nyaruguru, Nyamagabe, Karongi, Rutsiro, Rusizi, Nyamasheke and Kigali City will head there on November 20.

Boarding students in senior one, two, and four whose schools are located in Muhanga, Kamonyi, Nyanza, Ruhango, Ngororero, Rubavu and Nyabihu districts will return to their schools on November 21.

Boarding schools located in Northern and Eastern provinces will receive their students on November 22.

All students will begin with term two and have a two-week holiday from April 3 through April 15.

The third term will last for 12 weeks, starting on April 19 and end on July 9, next year.

Precautions to adhere to

In the statement signed by Gaspard Twagirayezu, the state minister for primary and secondary education, students were advised to observe all Covid-19 preventive measures, most notably, wearing facemasks while heading to schools and after arriving there.

The ministry also urged parents to send students to school in accordance with provided dates, adding that students should report to their respective schools before 5 p.m., clad in uniform.

Parents are the ones to cater for their children's transport fare.

Officials in charge of education at the district and sector level were also requested to follow-up the event of returning to school, both at departure and destination points.

In bid to facilitate students to get buses, all students who depart from Kigali or transiting there while heading to their respective schools located outside the city will board from Kigali Stadium in Nyamirambo.