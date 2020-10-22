Malawi: Cyclist Dies in a Road Accident

An 82-year-old pedal cyclist, identified as Chawanda Keyala has died in a road accident after being hit by unregistered motor cycle in Balaka.

Balaka Police Public Relations Officer, Inspector Felix Misomali, said the incident happened on Tuesday at Mtsimuke Turn-off along Chingeni-Zalewa M1 Road.

Misomali said on the fateful day, a 15-year-old boy, identified as Moses Bengo was riding the said motor cycle from Chingeni heading towards Zalewa with two pillion passengers.

"Upon arrival at Mtsimuke Turn-off near Phalula Trading Centre, he collided with the pedal cyclist who was joining the main road from left to the right side.

"Following the impact, the pedal cyclist sustained severe head injuries and died upon arrival at Phalula Health Centre," he said.

Misomali said the motor cyclist sustained severe head injuries while his two pillion passengers namely; Kenneth Mkweza, 16, and Ronald Mkweza, 13, sustained various degrees of injuries and all are admitted to Balaka District Hospital.

Keyala hailed from Mazenga Village in the area of Sub Traditional Authority Phalula in the district.

Meanwhile, police are advising all road users to comply with traffic rules and regulations as one way of avoiding road accidents.