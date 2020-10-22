Kenya: BBI Wants Chebukati and Other IEBC Commissioners Vetted Afresh

22 October 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Laban Wanambisi

Nairobi — The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) will undergo radical changes in its management structure if recommendations by the Building Bridges Initiative Steering Committee are approved by Parliament.

Among key recommendations is the reconstitution of the Commission through the recruitment of a new Chairperson, new commissioners and freshly vetted Secretariat ahead of the 2022 General Election.

"The taskforce recommends that we go to the next election with a clean slate to strengthen faith in the IEBC," said the team led by Garissa Senator Yusuf Haji which handed its report to President Uhuru Kenyatta and his handshake partner Raila Odinga on Wednesday.

In an amendment to the proposed IEBC Act, the Taskforce states that vacant positions in the membership of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission shall be filled within sixty days of the commencement of the Act.

Unlike in the past where the Secretariat evaded scrutiny, this time the Haji-led team says all current senior IEBC officers should be vetted by a panel to be constituted by the President.

"Despite Article 251 of the Constitution, within thirty days from the commencement of this Act, the members of the IEBC who were in office on the commencement date shall be vetted to determine their suitability to continue serving in accordance with the values set out in Articles 10 and Chapter Six," it states.

The Report of the Steering Committee on the Implementation of Recommendations of the Building Bridges to A United Kenya Taskforce states that the Chairperson of the vetting shall be a person qualified to be a Supreme Court Judge.

The membership shall consist of two members nominated by political parties, one from the Majority Party and one from the Minority Party, represented in the National Assembly; and two members nominated by a joint forum representing religious organizations while the Public Service Commission shall provide secretariat services and facilities required by the vetting panel in the performance of its functions.

"The vetting panel shall consider information gathered in the course of personal interviews, a summary of the complaints, if any, from the public against the members, as well as their records."

The vetting panel shall within fourteen days of finalizing the vetting, inform the concerned member, in writing, of the outcome of the vetting.

The vetting panel shall stand dissolved upon the finalisation of the vetting.

Additionally, it recommends that all IEBC staff be employed on a three-year contract and that this only be renewed once on condition that their performance was good.

"The titles of senior IEBC staff should be reviewed from Director to a lesser title such as 'Head of Department'. The Heads of Departments or Managers should be restored, as in the previous Commission, in order to provide guidance, communicating standards and ensuring departmental compliance for all stages," the Haji-led Committee recommended.

The task force also recommends a change in the hiring process of Returning Officers to make it more rigorous.

"Returning Officers should be hired through a similar process to the one used for commissioners, with the involvement of public participation," the report states.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Attack on Tanzanian Town by Mozambique-Based Militant Group
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Security Forces Fire on #EndSARS Protesters in Nigeria
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Why #EndSARS Protests Are Different, and What Lessons They Hold

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.