Malawi: Boundary Re-Affirmation Exercise Progressing Well - Msukwa

Blantyre — The boundary re-affirmation exercise and the signing of the boundary treaty between Malawi and Mozambique is expected to be completed by 2022, a deadline set by the African Union (AU).

Minister of Lands, Kezzie Msukwa disclosed this on Tuesday during a Malawi/Mozambique joint boundary re-affirmation exercise inspection tour.

Msukwa said the boundaries will go a long way in ensuring that both governments are investing in their respective countries without encroaching on each other's territory.

"The boundary re-affirmation exercise means certainty amongst our people in the two nations. Whenever you are doing an investment you know exactly where you are investing and which laws you are applying," said Msukwa.

Msukwa said the exercise will also reduce further unnecessary conflicts which have been there amongst people of the two countries.

"Sometimes the people have not been sure where the boundary line is and they have gone into conflicts everyone claiming that they are doing whatever they are doing in their part of the land," he said.

Msukwa, however, spelt the need to improve on the distances where the pillars are being erected so as to have boundary pillars closer to each other as the population is growing.

"Right now we are doing it at about half a kilometre but as populations grow, you would really want to have the boundary pillars closer so that our people should know exactly what they are doing.

"So far, we have improved because initially the colonial masters were putting the pillars at about a kilometre so we went down to a half kilometre and most of the pillars were destroyed and we have rebuilt them putting up a lot of clarity," added Msukwa.

President for National Institute for Sea and Boundaries, Manuel Ferrao, expressed satisfaction with the progress that has been registered so far, saying this will go a long way in consolidating bilateral ties between Malawi and Mozambique.

"The joint team is doing excellent work. We know they have challenges where they have to put the pillars on the mountains but still doing a good job. We have some areas where the pillars are far away from each other and the joint team will build intermediary pillars in between just to clarify the boundaries," said Ferrao.

The boundary between Malawi and Mozambique was defined by the Anglo-Portuguese Agreement of June 11, 1891.

Over the years, there have been addendums to this agreement such as the 1920 and 1954 Anglo-Portuguese Agreements and the Exchange of Notes of November 29, 1963.

The boundary line is composed of land (888 kms), lake (322 kms) and river (190 kms) boundaries covering a total distance of 1, 400 kilometres.

The re-affirmation exercise of the international boundary started in 2008 on land boundary from Makanjira to the source of Muloza River.