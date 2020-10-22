Namibia: Swakop Municipality Donates Land to Shack Dwellers

22 October 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Eveline De Klerk

Swakopmund — Decent housing has become a reality for 31 members of the Shack Dwellers Federation of Namibia (SFDN) members at Swakopmund.

The group yesterday received land from the Swakopmund municipality to construct their own houses between the Democratic Resettlement Community and Mondesa.

By yesterday, the excited members were already hard at work, digging trenches to start with the construction.

Johanna Nembungu, a member of the federation, has expressed her joy and appreciation towards the municipality for awarding them land to build their houses.

Nembungu said they have built about 100 houses at the resort town for their members.

"It is a slow process here but we are happy that a further 31 members can get houses again. Everybody dreams about owning a house and here we collectively work towards that dream," she explained.

Swakopmund mayor Nehemia Salomon said the municipality has aligned itself with the Harambee Prosperity Plan, which is envisaged towards the social progression of the Namibian people, amongst other developmental goals. "Service delivery to our community members remains a critical element on the agenda of the Swakopmund council. Therefore, we strive to meet the needs of our community, especially for the most sought after commodity, which is decent housing for all," Salomon said.

The municipality recognises the fundamental need of housing for its residents, as it is the basis of a family and cement for a healthy community, said the mayor.

"It is indeed gratifying to see the joy on the faces of the prospective beneficiaries and their families, who are in anticipation, as they are soon to become homeowners," he said.

Also speaking at the handover, Erongo governor Neville Andre applauded the municipality and the SDFN for heeding the clarion call by President Hage Geingob to ensure that government's vision for decent housing is achieved.

"I am exceptionally inspired by the work of the SFDN. They have 605 saving schemes with 20 400 members throughout the country that facilitates community savings that are used to secure land. Furthermore, it aims to leverage additional government contributions, enabling the groups to build over 3488 houses and secured land for roughly 6230 families throughout Namibia," Andre said. "This is a tremendous achievement and a partnership that needs to be encouraged in Erongo and the rest of the country."

