Malawi: Nsanje District Reviews 2019/2020 Disaster Contingency Plan

Nsanje District Council has started reviewing its disaster contingency plan as one way of enhancing effective and timely response to possible disasters.

Nsanje Relief and Rehabilitation Officer, Blessings Kamtema, said disaster contingency plan is reviewed every year to strengthen the already existing relationships and create new partnerships with the disaster risk management stakeholders in the district.

"The up to date district disaster contingency plan helps to ensure that well-coordinated disaster response is achieved when something happens. As a council, the review is at an advanced stage after completing reviewing Area Civil Protection Committees' (ACPCs) plans and analyzing the hazards which will feed into the district plan," Kamtema said.

Kamtema has since advised people in flood prone areas (through the ACPCs who are currently finalizing area disaster contingency plans) to move to safer places to avoid any calamities that may arise due to floods as the rainy season is around the corner.

According to the 2020/2021 seasonal rainfall forecast released by the Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services, Nsanje district is likely to experience floods as such Kamtema said people need to ensure that they move to safer places before it is too late.

"According to MET, the country and even Nsanje district is expecting to receive more rains. Therefore, preparation for any eventuality is necessary.

"It is a known fact that when upper areas receive a lot of rains, Lower Shire districts are affected most with flooding water. This, therefore, is the right time for people to move upland for their own safety," Kamtema advised.

He also reminded the ACPCs that contingency plans were crucial in managing disaster related issues; hence, the need to put the much-needed effort.

Nyachikadza ACPC Chairperson, Shadreck Nyamtondola, said the message to move to safer places has come at a right time, noting that delays in relaying the messages to communities on the need to move to upland before rains start, has always being catastrophic.

"Communities are supposed to have information in good time for them to respond timely. The message that people from flood prone areas are supposed to move to higher grounds is a welcome development.

"We are taking the message to the people and ensure that there is adherence," said Nyamtondola.