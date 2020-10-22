Malawi: China to Ease Learner's Challenges

22 October 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Lily Kampani

Lilongwe — The People's Republic of China, through the Chinese ambassador, Liu Hongyang has donated K20 million and 100, 000 thousand disposable masks towards the fight against Coronavirus in primary and secondary schools across Malawi.

The ambassador made the donation in Lilongwe on Wednesday through the 'Shaping Our Future Foundation' launched by the first lady, Monica Chakwera.

Hongyang described the donation as a response to the reopening of schools and ensuring the safety of children which is a priority of any country.

"As a true friend and a sincere partner, China feels obligated to safeguard the wellbeing of the Malawian people," he explained.

The Ambassador added that since the onset of Covid-19, China has donated at least one million facemasks, 140 ventilators and 90, 000 test kits just to mention a few.

"The monetary donation is aimed at assisting vulnerable girls in disadvantaged areas facing difficulty in paying school fees and other areas, to help them attain a better future,"said Hongyang.

First Lady, Monica Chakwera, expressed gratitude to China describing the donation as marking a visible testament of an exemplary gesture by a true friend of Malawi.

"This timely intervention will complement government's efforts in assisting the vulnerable learners who are unable to afford facemasks.

"Our schools will once again be safe as such a donation creates a conducive environment for both learners and teachers in spite of the pandemic," she said.

Deputy Minister of Education, Madalitso Kambauwa Wirima, urged community leaders and parents to send the learners back to school and ensure that safety and protective materials are used to contain the spread of the virus.

"The education sector was the worst hit by the Coronavirus as schools had to close as early as 23rd March.

"The closure of schools led to unprecedented results on the education sector such as an increased rate of dropouts and teenage pregnancies," she stated.

The Chinese Ambassador pledged to continue supporting underprivileged learners through the foundation every year.

