Namibia: Unam Tests Desalinated Seawater Bottling Facility in Henties Bay

21 October 2020
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The University of Namibia installed a bottling facility at its solar power operated seawater desalination pilot plant to illustrate the wide range of possibilities that Namibia has if it could utilise the vast water resources along its 1,500 km coastline.

The 3000 litres per hour seawater-desalination pilot plant, which was commissioned in April 2019, is a joint initiative between the University of Namibia and the University of Turku in Finland, and was installed by Solar Water Solutions of Finland.

The water bottling project cost N$875,000. The financial contribution of the Royal Academy of Engineering to this project amounts to N$525,000, with the balance of N$350,000 financed by the University of Namibia.

Both facilities are based at the Sam Nujoma Campus in Henties Bay. The founding President, Dr Sam Nujoma inaugurated the water bottling facility on 16 October 2020.

At the same occasion, the university's Chancellor, Dr Nangolo Mbumba also inaugurated a plantation with 400 olive trees which is irrigated by desalinated water.

Vice Chancellor Professor Kenneth Matengu said production of potable water from salt water is feasible, and growing of plants in the desert, especially olive trees that bear fruits and sequester carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, is also achievable.

Founding President, Dr Sam Nujoma, trying out the desalinated water bottling technique.

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibia Economist

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Attack on Tanzanian Town by Mozambique-Based Militant Group
Security Forces Fire on #EndSARS Protesters in Nigeria
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
U.S. To Take Sudan Off Blacklist in Exchange for U.S.$335 Million

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.