Namibia: Advocates Condemn Geingob's 'Irresponsible' Remarks

PRESIDENT Hage Geingob's statements regarding white Namibians who have allegedly declared war against Swapo are irresponsible and in conflict with the constitutional guarantee of equality and freedom from racial discrimination.

This is according to the president of the Society of Advocates of Namibia, Gerson Narib, who yesterday said Geingob's remarks could serve to incite racial disharmony in the country.

"The statements attributed to the president are irresponsible, disappointing and unbecoming . . . have no place in a democratic Namibia and conflict with the constitutional guarantee of equality and freedom from racial discrimination," Narib said in a statement.

Geingob on Saturday said he has noted a trend of white Namibians registering to vote "in big numbers", and that they were conspiring to vote for "anything else but Swapo".

He said this was a declaration of war against Swapo, despite the ruling party ensuring that white Namibians enjoyed peace, unity and comfort for "all this time".

Various opposition leaders and non-governmental organisations condemned the president's racial remarks saying they were tantamount to hate speech and political intimidation.

The Legal Assistance Centre (LAC) on Monday cautioned Geingob not to base criticism of voters on race.

Narib said increased participation by Namibian citizens in the democratic process should be encouraged and not decried.

"Of greater disquiet is what could be construed to be some form of veiled caution directed against those persons who do not signal their support for the ruling party. This approach is fundamentally at odds with the Namibian Constitution," he said.

However, Swapo secretary general Sophia Shaningwa on Monday came to Geingob's defence, saying it was normal for the president to call out a section of white Namibians who want to oust the ruling party from power.

Shaningwa in a statement issued on Monday said the outrage over the president's remarks was a "non-issue".

She equated the uproar to an election ploy.

Shaningwa accused the media and political analysts of trying to find fault in the president's remarks to influence public opinion "to dislodge the Swapo Party".

She also attacked the media for not reporting on incidents where Swapo was labelled as an Aawambo organisation by its adversaries.

"For comrade Geingob to express concern at an election campaign platform about a section of our white compatriots, who we have heard are registering to remove Swapo from power, does not amount to racial discrimination," she said.

She said Geingob's comments about the "comfort" white Namibians were accorded by Swapo were made in the context of the biblical words of Luke 12:48, which states: "To whom much is given, much will be required."

"The energy we are trying to waste on this non-issue is the same energy with which we should condemn inequality and all forms of injustice against the black majority caused by a century of colonial oppression and apartheid," she said.

Shaningwa attacked opposition leaders, saying the ruling party cannot be lectured on reconciliation by parties such as the Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) and the Republican Party which had allegedly "assisted with the oppression, injustice and denigration of black people in collusion with an illegal apartheid government" in the past.

"Therefore, comrade president Geingob condemned racial mobilisation by a section of the white population against the Swapo Party, which is normal in the course of our message of unity and progress during an election campaign," she said.