Namibia: Airnam Human Resources Boss Quits

AIR Namibia's chief human resources officer Elia Erasmus has resigned from the airline effective 30 November, after only 14 months on the job.

Erastus confirmed his resignation, saying it was "just a normal change of career."

His resignation follows those of chief financial officer Werner Schuckmann and spokesperson Paul Nakawa a month ago. Early this year general manager of commercial services, Xavier Swaniso Masule also left the airline.

The Namibian understands that Erastus was also shortlisted for the managing director's position at CenoRED but lost out to the city of Windhoek chief executive officer Roberth Kahimise.

He was appointed the acting CEO of airline from February to July before the board appointed former Standard Bank Namibia and Telecom Namibia chief executive Theo Mberirua as the airline's interim chief executive officer.