Namibia: Psychiatric Team to Testify in Murder Case

Lawyers representing a woman who is on trial in the Windhoek Regional Court for the death of her 70-year-old boyfriend in 2018 want to call to the stand the psychiatric team that evaluated her.

The psychiatric team concluded that Victoria Gorases (23) was fit to stand trial and would be able to understand and follow court proceedings.

According to the psychiatric report that was compiled by Dr Lahja Hamunyela, although Gorases suffers from bipolar type one disorder and is on medication, she is fit to be tried for her alleged crime.

Hamunyela explained Gorases was able to recount past events and she did not show any signs of speech coherent or any signs of pathology.

Although having a recollection of the incident, Gorases allegedly did not show any remorse for what she has done.

However, her defence team yesterday informed the court that they are disputing the findings and want the psychiatric team that evaluated Gorases to take the stand during the trial.

Gorases' defence team further sought the court to avail them more time in order to acquaint themselves with the contents of the docket, to prepare a proper defence.

Magistrate Vanessa Stanley postponed the matter to 20 November, making it a final postponement.

According to her, the matter has been on the court roll for a very long time and it has been postponed numerous times.

The prosecution is trying Gorases with one count of murder for allegedly killing her boyfriend, Sakava Nathame at their Okuryangava home in Windhoek.

Nathame died on 25 February 2018 from multiple stab wounds inflicted all over his body.

At the start of her trial, Gorases denied any wrongdoing and informed the court she did not kill Nathame as alleged by the prosecution.

In her defence, Gorases said that she acted in self-defence when she stabbed Nathame.

During her time with the psychiatrists, Gorases allegedly informed them that on the date in question she and the victim had an argument.

The victim allegedly accused Gorases of being unfaithful in the relationship.

The argument allegedly got heated and Gorases grabbed the knife and stabbed the victim multiple times.