Rwanda: Patriots to Face IPRC Kigali in Semi-Finals

22 October 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

PATRIOTS Basketball Club have set up a semi-final date with IPRC Kigali after marching into the knockouts of the 2019/20 BK Basketball National League unbeaten.

Dean Murray's side confirmed their clash - scheduled for Friday - against Jean Bahufite's IPRC Kigali after beating IPRC Huye 88-75 in the two sides' final Group B game on Wednesday.

Two-time reigning champions Patriots wrapped up their group stage campaign in style as small forward Dieudonné Ndizeye and shooting guard Kenneth Gasana starred with 26 points each.

However, despite their stunning performance, Dean Murray has challenged his players that the 'the job is not done yet' and they should remain humble and focused.

"Our target is to win the league title, and obviously every team has set almost the same objective. In light of this, the players have to work hard in the semi-final if we are to achieve our goals," said American coach Murray.

IPRC Kigali advanced to the semi-finals following their dominant 79-56 win over United Generation for Basketball (UGB) to improve their win ratio to 2:1 in Group A.

Meanwhile, Rwanda Energy Group (REG), champions of the 2016/17 league season, will be up against APR in the other semi-final showdown.

REG also reached the semi-finals with a clean record after winning all their Group A games, including Wednesday's 87-54 win over IPRC Musanze, while former regional giants APR booked the final slot into the semis with a resounding 105-78 victory against Espoir.

Women's semis

In the women's semi-finals, favourites IPRC Huye will face APR, while the Hoops Rwanda will be up against Ubumwe.

Kigali Arena is the sole venue for all the games since the league's restart on Sunday, October 18.

Friday

Semi-finals

Patriots Vs IPRC Kigali

REG Vs APR

Wednesday

Patriots 88-75 IPRC Huye

IPRC-Kigali 79-56 UGB

REG 87-54 IPRC Musanze

APR 105-78 Espoir

