Malawi: Care Malawi Donates to Ntchisi DHO

Ntchisi — Care Malawi has donated various items to Ntchisi District Health Office (DHO) to help in the fight against Covid-19.

Program Officer for its Southern Africa Nutrition Initiative (SANI) Project, Hazel Kantayeni said they decided to make the donation to the district as a response to the pandemic.

Care Malawi has been implementing the nutrition project to women of reproductive age group and under five children in the district since 2016.

"We felt that it was important for us to come in and support the district's response to the pandemic.

We engaged the DHO to find out their plans and see where we can assist and we procured the items," said Kantayeni.

District Environmental Officer, James Mtonga appreciated the items which include infrared thermometers, hand sanitisers, soap, chlorine and hand washing facilities among others which will be distributed to various health facilities in the district.

"Some of our health facilities did not have infrared thermometers but with this donation, almost all facilities in the district will have them and they will go a long way in the fight against COVID-19 in the district," he said.

Mtonga, therefore, appealed to other partners working in the district to emulate the good gesture set by Care Malawi and compliment government's efforts in the fight against the pandemic.

"We are particularly impressed with the fact that the organisation had to consult us first before making the donation, so they could understand what our actual need was.

Ntchisi District has, so far, registered one death due to COVID-19 since the outbreak.