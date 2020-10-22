Rwanda: Unemployment Rate Falls to 15%

Unemployment rate fell to 15 per cent in the last three months from May to August, the National Institute of Statistics of Rwanda (NISR) said in its latest labour force survey released on Tuesday.

The third quarter report shows unemployment fell sharply from the historic 22.1 per cent that was recorded in May due to the Covid-19 pandemic, to 15 per cent at the end of August.

Still, the unemployment rate is still higher than the 13.1 per cent rate of February this year.

The number of employed persons increased from 3,199,104 in May to 3,667,611 in August 2020 - a 15 per cent increase.

There was a 16 per cent increase from August 2019 to August 2020.

Employment growth rebound is a result of the reopening of many activities around May when the general lockdown was lifted, and the government relaxed Covid-19 rules.

The growth was driven mainly by construction which increased by 43 per, and trade which increased by 40 per cent with an estimate of 172,765 additional workers.

Employment in the manufacturing sector grew 81 per cent with 133,428 additional workers, while accommodation and food services activities jumped 150 per cent with 74,694 additional workers.