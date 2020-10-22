Rwanda: Gorilla FC Players Take Covid-19 Tests Ahead of Training Resumption

22 October 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Gorilla FC, one of the eight teams challenging for the two avaible tickets to the topflight league next season, have had their players undergo Covid-19 testing as the club prepares to start training.

Testing players and staff, as well as securing a joint residential camp for the entire group are some of the main requirements before teams are allowed by the Ministry of Sports to resume group training.

A total of 32 members; players, coaches and essential staff, took the Covid-19 tests on Tuesday, but, by press time Wednesday, the club was yet to receive permission to start training.

Gorilla FC will face Rwamagana City in the single-game knockout quarter-finals of the second division playoffs, which start on November 13 through 21.

In an interview with this publication on Wednesday, Gorilla head coach Emmanuel Ruremesha urged his players to step up their game for the challenge ahead.

"We are continuing individual exercises while we put together all the requirements to be allowed group training. The players have to be ready, especially in the mentality aspect, for the challenge ahead," said the former Rayon Sports and SC Kiyovu tactician.

Ruremesha's Gorilla side ranked second in Group A before the league was halted due to the Covid-19 pandemic in March, while Rwamagama were third in Group B.

The two finalists of the post-season second tier playoffs will automatically secure slots to the 2020/21 Rwanda Premier League, replacing Gicumbi and Heroes FC who were relegated in May.

Other quarter-finalists in the playoffs include former topflight league side Amagaju, Rugende, Alpha, Vision, Interforce and Étoile de l'Est.

Meanwhile, Gorilla have beefed up their squad with big name signings such as Pekeake 'Pekinho' Tuyisenge, Andre Lomami and goalie Steven Ntaribi in a bid to boost their chances for a spot into the first division next season.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Attack on Tanzanian Town by Mozambique-Based Militant Group
Security Forces Fire on #EndSARS Protesters in Nigeria
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
U.S. To Take Sudan Off Blacklist in Exchange for U.S.$335 Million

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.