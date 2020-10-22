Nigeria: Statement of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission On the Situation in the Federal Republic of Nigeria

Kaizenify/Wikimedia Commons
Protesters at an #EndSARS protest in Lagos in mid-October, 2020.
21 October 2020
African Union (Addis Ababa)
press release

21 October 2020, Addis Ababa: The Chairperson of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat strongly condemns the violence that erupted on 20 October 2020 during protests in Lagos, Nigeria that has resulted in multiple deaths and injuries.

The Chairperson offers his sincere condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and wishes a speedy recovery to the injured.

The Chairperson appeals to all political and social actors to reject the use of violence and respect human rights and the rule of law. He further urges all parties to privilege dialogue in order to de-escalate the situation and find concrete and durable reforms.

In this regard, the Chairperson welcomes the decision by the federal government to disband the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) as an important step in this direction.

The Chairperson reiterates the African Union's commitment to continue to accompany the government and people of Nigeria in support of a peaceful solution, and encourages the Nigerian authorities to conduct an investigation to ensure the perpetrators of acts of violence are held to account.

Issued by:

Ebba Kalondo (Ms)

Spokesperson to the Chairperson

African Union Commission

Tel:+251911510512

KalondoE@africa-union.org

Read the original article on African Union.

Copyright © 2020 African Union. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

