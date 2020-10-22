South Africa: Media Statement - Ingonyama Trust Board Probe Is a Step in the Right Direction

22 October 2020
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
document

The Portfolio Committee on Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development has welcomed the news of the Ingonyama Trust Board (ITB) probe and that the investigation into alleged breaches of governance and violations of the Public Financial Management Act on several counts is well underway.

The Chairperson of the committee, Inkosi Zwelivelile Mandela said: "All the recipients of public funds have a moral obligation to ensure compliance with the provisions for good governance, accountability and transparency. Such funding to the tune of R29m per annum is intended to benefit the traditional leaders and their communities on tribal lands in KwaZulu-Natal."

The Chairperson is also on record calling for a review of the funding to the ITB to assess whether it reaches the intended beneficiaries. In addition, the committee has long held the view that funding of traditional leaders and their communities cannot be confined to one group. Many traditional leaders and communities, especially Khoisan communities, should also benefit from public funding. These communities faced the brunt of the land dispossession and many have been alienated from their traditional lands.

Regarding the probe against the current chairperson of the ITB, the committee trusts that justice will take its course and that beneficiary communities will get what is justly due to them, said Inkosi Mandela.

Read the original article on Parliament of South Africa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Parliament of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Parliament of South Africa

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Attack on Tanzanian Town by Mozambique-Based Militant Group
Security Forces Fire on #EndSARS Protesters in Nigeria
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
How Criminals Move Their Money Around the World

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.