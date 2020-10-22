South Africa: Wanted Suspect Sought By Kimberley Detectives

press release

SAPS Kimberley humbly request the community to help in identifying this man, aged between 30-35 years, about 1.7 m tall and slender build. He has short black hair with brown eyes. He is wearing a gold chain and has a cross with a snake wrapped around it tattooed on his right arm.

On Wednesday, 16 September 2020 at about 15:00 the suspect was in a white Toyota Corolla with two unknown men when they made a u-turn near Lenmed Hospital. Two of the men got out and grabbed a 20-year-old woman. They searched her and robbed her of cash before she managed to free herself.

Anyone with information that may assist the Police in tracking the suspect, may contact the Investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Booysen at 079 496 5917 or Captain Jansen at 084 958 4883 or Crime Stop at 0860010111.