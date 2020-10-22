South Africa: Wanted Suspect Sought By Kimberley Detectives

21 October 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

SAPS Kimberley humbly request the community to help in identifying this man, aged between 30-35 years, about 1.7 m tall and slender build. He has short black hair with brown eyes. He is wearing a gold chain and has a cross with a snake wrapped around it tattooed on his right arm.

On Wednesday, 16 September 2020 at about 15:00 the suspect was in a white Toyota Corolla with two unknown men when they made a u-turn near Lenmed Hospital. Two of the men got out and grabbed a 20-year-old woman. They searched her and robbed her of cash before she managed to free herself.

Anyone with information that may assist the Police in tracking the suspect, may contact the Investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Booysen at 079 496 5917 or Captain Jansen at 084 958 4883 or Crime Stop at 0860010111.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Attack on Tanzanian Town by Mozambique-Based Militant Group
Security Forces Fire on #EndSARS Protesters in Nigeria
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
How Criminals Move Their Money Around the World

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.