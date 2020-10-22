South Africa: Recovered Firearm Links Relatives and Two Suspects to Two Murder Scenes

21 October 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The recovery of a firearm in Fouriesburg assisted the police in resolving two murder cases in Botshabelo and Thaba'Nchu and arresting deceased relatives.

On the 12 June 2019 two suspects, Charles Letsoso (32) and Molefi Modise (29) were apprehended at Fouriesburg for unlawful possession of an unlicensed firearm. The confiscated R1 rifle was taken for ballistic tests and the results indicated the firearm was used on two murder incidents at Botshabelo and Thaba Nchu respectively.

In the first incident in January 2019, two unknown males entered a house at Section B in Botshabelo and fatally shot Khomoentsho Mokhele aged 70 whilst his wife was shot in the thigh. Cases of murder, attempted murder and attempted robbery were registered since the suspects also tried to rob the deceased of his car. No one was arrested and police continued with their investigation.

Then on 25 March 2019, a mother and her son were fatally shot at their home in Ramakgari, Thaba Nchu. On the said night Lesang Motladile (56) was busy preparing dinner when unknown males allegedly entered her house and shot her then proceeded to the bedroom and shot her son, Bongani Motladile (30). Two cases of murder were registered with no arrest.

Charles Letsoso pleaded guilty on the two cases of murder and he was sentenced before Free State High Court during September 2020 as follows:

Count 1 - three years for attempted robbery

Count 2 - six years for attempted murder

Count 3 - 18 years for murder

Count 4 - 18 years for murder

Count 5 - 18 years for murder.

All counts will run concurrently.

The two Detective Units continued with their investigation and on Friday, 16 October 2020, a tracing operation around Botshabelo and Thaba Nchu was conducted on the wanted suspects in the two murder cases.

For the murder of Khomoentsho Mokhele, 35-year-old Thabiso Mabofe and the deceased' son Tahleho Mokhele aged 32 were arrested.

For the second murder of mother and son at Ramakgari, the deceased relatives, Martha Keletsang Motlalepule (30) and Keletsang Motladile (50) were apprehended.

All four suspects appeared before Botshabelo Magistrates' Court on Monday, 19 October 2020 on the charges of murder. They appeared again on Tuesday, 20 October 2020 and the case was postponed to 3 November 2020 for further investigation and bail application. Molefi Modise will also appear along the four suspects.

