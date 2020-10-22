South Africa: Suspects Arrested With Firearms in Nyanga and Delft

22 October 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The vigilance and swift reaction by members of the Western Cape Flying Squad secured the arrest of two hijackers last night in Nyanga. Shortly after a VW Polo was hijacked in Elsies River, the members patrolled the vicinity in search of the vehicle, which was subsequently spotted in Nyanga. The two suspects aged 19 and 29 made an attempt to flee but were arrested. Further investigation also led to the seizure of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. Once charged, the suspects are expected to make their court appearance in Athlone for the possession of an unlicensed firearm and for the possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

In two unrelated police interventions in Delft last night, two suspects were arrested on firearm related charges. During a stop and search operation in the Voorberg area a 19 year old male was arrested with a handmade firearm at around 19:50. In Henze Road Delft South at around 23:00 a vehicle was inspected during another stop and search operation which led to the discovery of an unlicensed Glock firearm. The suspect, a 21-year-old female was arrested. The two suspects are due to appear in Delft court once they have been charged.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Attack on Tanzanian Town by Mozambique-Based Militant Group
Security Forces Fire on #EndSARS Protesters in Nigeria
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
How Criminals Move Their Money Around the World

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.