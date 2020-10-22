South Africa: Suspects Arrested With Firearms in Nyanga and Delft

press release

The vigilance and swift reaction by members of the Western Cape Flying Squad secured the arrest of two hijackers last night in Nyanga. Shortly after a VW Polo was hijacked in Elsies River, the members patrolled the vicinity in search of the vehicle, which was subsequently spotted in Nyanga. The two suspects aged 19 and 29 made an attempt to flee but were arrested. Further investigation also led to the seizure of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. Once charged, the suspects are expected to make their court appearance in Athlone for the possession of an unlicensed firearm and for the possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

In two unrelated police interventions in Delft last night, two suspects were arrested on firearm related charges. During a stop and search operation in the Voorberg area a 19 year old male was arrested with a handmade firearm at around 19:50. In Henze Road Delft South at around 23:00 a vehicle was inspected during another stop and search operation which led to the discovery of an unlicensed Glock firearm. The suspect, a 21-year-old female was arrested. The two suspects are due to appear in Delft court once they have been charged.