Kenya: MP Aisha Jumwa and Her Lover Charged With Murder

22 October 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Mombasa — Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa and her lover Geoffrey Okuto were charged with murder on Thursday.

Both pleaded not guilty when they were charged over the murder of Ngumbao Jola who was killed in chaos that ensued during campaigns for a by-election in Ganda Ward on October 15, 2019.

Court documents showed that Okuto, who is the first accused person in the case, has been in a stable relationship with Jumwa after the legislator divorced her husband some 20 years ago.

Okuto also denied the murder charges.

Jumwa's defence team, which comprise of lawyers Danstan Omari, Wycliff Ombeta and Jared Magolo, applied to have the two released on bail terms.

However, Senior Assistant Director of Public Prosecution Alloys Kemo applied to be given enough time to file an affidavit opposing the bail.

Mombasa High Court Judge Lady Justice Njoki Mwangi allowed the prosecution two hours to file the affidavit which was expected later Thursday.

"The prosecution should file and serve the affidavit. The defense team should also file a replying affidavit within the next two hours. The matter will come at 2 pm," ruled Mwangi.

