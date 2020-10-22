South Africa: Premier Alan Winde On Coronavirus Covid-19 Update for 21 October

press release

As of 1pm on 21 October, the Western Cape has 3177 active Covid-19 infections with a total of 114 121 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 106 643 recoveries.

Data note: It is not always possible to check and verify that the address data supplied for each new recorded case is correct, within the time frames required to provide regular and timely updates. This means that in some instances, cases could be allocated to the wrong sub-districts. We are working with the sub-districts to clean and verify the data and where errors are picked up locally, cases will be re-allocated to the correct areas.

The Western Cape has recorded an additional 5 deaths, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the province to 4301. We send our condolences to their loved ones at this time.

Western Cape surveillance teams closely monitoring "bushfires":

We note the statement issued today by Health Minister Zweli Mkhize in which he notes that some provinces are seeing increases in infections, with a specific mention of the Western Cape only.

We are also glad to hear that both him and his wife are recovering from Covid-19 and we wish them both a full recovery.

As we outlined in our weekly digital press conference held last week, the province has seen an increase in the number of active cases over the past two weeks in certain areas, predominantly driven by certain super-spreader events and clusters of infections.

We have also shared these stories publicly so that residents are fully informed about the continued risks, and to encourage high vigilance.

We are indeed very concerned about the relaxed behaviours which we have seen which may have led to this increase in cases and we are not the only province experiencing this as reflected in the national data.

The Western Cape Government continues to track our cases closely and it was through our surveillance efforts that we have been able to identify and manage clusters such as the one that emerged in the Southern suburbs and in other areas.

The Department of Health's own definition of a resurgence is an increase of more than 20% in new cases over a seven-day period. The Western Cape has not recorded such an increase in the past seven days.

The Western Cape Government's 7 day "rolling average" of new cases indicates 1757 new cases recorded in the week to 19 October vs 1546 the previous week. This represents an increase of 13.65% in new cases in the seven-day period.

With that said, any increase is a worry for us, and it has our government on full alert and responding.

It is important to also note that many of the initial cases linked to the cluster have now recovered and the rate of new infections in the area is starting to decline.

There is currently a lot of variability of the caseload week on week, and so we will have a much clearer picture of what is happening in the coming weeks.

We will continue to provide our data to the National Department of Health as we do weekly and we always keep them informed of all changes.

Where we have seen clusters of infections, we have been quick to act and to respond.

We have however seen from experience in other countries that monitoring, and tracking is not enough to prevent a resurgence - we must all actively be working to slow the spread of this virus.

Our behaviour is key to ensuring that we do not see a resurgence in cases.

I therefore once again appeal to all of our residents to continue to take the necessary precautions: wear your mask, wash your hands, and ensure that you keep a distance between yourself and any other person. We also call on businesses and places where people are allowed to gather-including churches and government buildings to ensure that the necessary safety protocols are in place.

I will continue to update you, as I have done weekly, on our data to always keep you fully informed.