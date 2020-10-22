South Africa: Surviving the Stress of Covid-19 (And Everyday Life) - It's Okay to Not Be Okay

analysis

Before the coronavirus struck, one in three South Africans experienced a psychological disorder sometime in their lives. One effect of the pandemic has been a significant rise in cases of depression, anxiety and trauma symptoms.

As a mental healthcare provider, I approach the end of every year with trepidation. As soon as the August winds start to blow in Bloemfontein, we tend to see a distinct increase in our community's psychological distress. The year 2020 has not spared us this increased burden of suffering.

This year has presented humanity with extreme challenges and our university community has felt this to the core. The latest research indicates the South African population has been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic in various ways and on various levels, but none less severe than our psychological health.

One in three South Africans presented with a psychological disorder during their lives -- before the Covid-19 outbreak; the pandemic has caused a significant rise in depression, anxiety and trauma symptoms among South Africans.

In mourning

We are experiencing exceptionally high levels of financial stress due to the impact of the disease and lockdown on our economy. We have endured months of social distancing, fears surrounding our own...