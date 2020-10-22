South Africa: Anti-Gang Unit Recovers Two Firearms - Gelvandale

press release

While attempting to execute a search warrant at a house in Venus Street in Gelvandale, shots were fired at Anti-Gang Unit members from inside the yard.

It is alleged that on Thursday, 22 October 2020, at about 01:00, AGU members attempted to gain access into the premises and called out to the residents. Shots were fired at them through a hole in the wall. Public Order Policing, PE K9 Unit and PE Flying Squad immediately provided backup and the 13 people inside (7 males and 6 females) were restrained.

A 9mm pistol was found hidden under a mattress and a revolver was found hidden in the floor. The firearms will be sent to ballistics for testing. Serial numbers were filed off.

An attempted murder case was opened by police as well as an inquiry in relation to the firearms. At this stage no arrests were made. Investigation continues