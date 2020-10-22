South Africa: Anti-Gang Unit Recovers Two Firearms - Gelvandale

22 October 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

While attempting to execute a search warrant at a house in Venus Street in Gelvandale, shots were fired at Anti-Gang Unit members from inside the yard.

It is alleged that on Thursday, 22 October 2020, at about 01:00, AGU members attempted to gain access into the premises and called out to the residents. Shots were fired at them through a hole in the wall. Public Order Policing, PE K9 Unit and PE Flying Squad immediately provided backup and the 13 people inside (7 males and 6 females) were restrained.

A 9mm pistol was found hidden under a mattress and a revolver was found hidden in the floor. The firearms will be sent to ballistics for testing. Serial numbers were filed off.

An attempted murder case was opened by police as well as an inquiry in relation to the firearms. At this stage no arrests were made. Investigation continues

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Attack on Tanzanian Town by Mozambique-Based Militant Group
Security Forces Fire on #EndSARS Protesters in Nigeria
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
How Criminals Move Their Money Around the World

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.