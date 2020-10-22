South Africa: Premier Sihle Zikalala Sends Condolences to Families of 16 People Following Horrific Road Accident Between Melmoth and Ulundi

press release

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala has on behalf of the Provincial Government and the people of the province sent heartfelt condolences to the families of the 16 people, including an unborn baby, who perished in a horrific road accident today.

Premier Zikalala has expressed sadness about the head-on- collision between a truck and minibus taxi on the R66 between Melmoth and Ulundi in northern KZN at around 8am on Wednesday.

"We are deeply concerned about the accident which happens while we are still licking our wounds following another horrific accident in which the same number of people were killed. As the Provincial Government, we wish to convey our deepest condolences to the families of the people, including an unborn baby, who died so tragically today," said Premier Zikalala.

The Premier has asked Transport, Community Safety and Liaison MEC Bheki Ntuli to conduct a thorough investigation into what could have been the possible cause of this horrific accident.

"We would also like to strongly appeal to our motorists to exercise caution on our roads at all times. What is even more worrying about today's fatal crash is that it happened under rainy conditions where drivers are always expected to be more careful and cautious," said Premier Zikalala.

"One death on our roads is one to many. We hope our transport authorities will investigate this crash speedily so that we come up with solutions on how to prevent more accidents from happening. But most importantly, we encourage responsible driver behaviour at all times to stop this carnage on our roads."