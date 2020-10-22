Zimbabwe: President Addresses Nation, Opens Ninth Parliament

22 October 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Farirai Machivenyika

President Mnangagwa has delivered the State of the Nation Address and officially opened the third session of the Ninth Parliament.

In his account, the President noted the stability in the economy brought about by policies contained in the Transitional Stabilisation Fund and the adoption of the foreign currency auction system.

He said the stability and improvements in the economy had resulted in a decrease in imports and growth of exports and foreign currency receipts.

President Mnangagwa also said other sectors of the economy that include energy, tourism and agriculture among others were poised for growth.

The President also outlined the third session's legislative agenda that is expected to consolidate the Government's political and economic reform agenda.

He said Parliament had passed 10 Bills out of 39 that were expected to be tabled before Parliament.

