South Africa: The Compelling Case for a Female Chief Justice in South Africa

opinion

The presence of women on the Bench matters. It is both a matter of justice and a matter of validating the legitimacy of the face of the judiciary in any human rights-anchored country.

"Her Ladyship Chief Justice: The Rise of Female Leaders in the Judiciary in Africa" is the title of an incisive article penned by Josephine Dawuni of Howard University and Alice Kang of the University of Nebraska in Africa Today in 2015.

The article notes an indisputable reality about power dynamics and their relationship to justice: "One important seat of power is on the bench, as the judiciary may be a crucial site of arbitration for nearly every political issue.

"Therefore, for those interested in women's political power, whether on the grounds of fairness, enhancing the legitimacy of state institutions, or improving the representation of women's interests, women's presence on the Bench matters."

The authors observe that "whether women rise to the top of the judiciary and how they arrive there ought to be of interest for scholars of women and politics, as well as for scholars of judicial politics".

With the pending expiry of the term of Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng in 2021, the issue of a...