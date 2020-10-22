Uganda: Covid Lockdown Worsened Violence Against Men - Study

Pixabay
stay home, quarantine, isolation, Covid-19
22 October 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)

A new study shows that men are worst victims of gender based violence in Kampala city slums during the Covid-19 induced lockdown.

The study titled "Building peaceful urban communities in Kampala amidst Covid-19" was carried out by researchers from Makerere University's College of Humanities and Social Sciences between July and September with funding from the Research and Innovation Fund.

The study centred on social unrest and conflict during and beyond the Covid-19 pandemic and the mechanisms of conflict resolution used in Kampala slums of Makerere Kivulu, Kikoni, Katanga and Kisenyi.

At least 24 local council leaders and 124 ordinary people were interviewed during the study. Of the total respondents, 51 per cent were male while 49 per cent were female.

Researchers sought to establish the plight of slum dwellers during lockdown, the types of conflicts among couples, and to strengthen the capacity of local leaders in slum areas to mitigate Covid-19.

Dr Venranda Mbabazi, one of the researchers, said majority of men reported that their spouses denied them conjugal rights and openly embarrassed them before their children, accusing them of failure to provide basic needs.

"Majority of men were psychologically tortured due to their inability to provide as women often confronted and abused them hence triggering conflicts in homes," she said.

She said many men explained that they could not provide for their families during the lockdown due to loss of jobs.

Although government provided food rations, Dr Mbabazi said most families admitted to receiving small quantities which could not last for a week.

"We found out that whereas men claimed being unable to provide for their families, they returned home drunk and this sparked off fights with their wives who asked where they had got the money to drink alcohol," she said.

However, she explained that they carried out a qualitative study and did not base on numbers because the project was short-term hence they could not quantify data related to the findings.

There were also increased cases of divorce or separation, early marriages as a result of closure of schools, increased labour and brutality from security personnel.

Dr Charlotte Mafumbo, a co-researcher of the study, said patients with terminal illness such as diabetes and cancer were abandoned as families couldn't easily access the health facilities while majority of children were left malnourished.

Asked why Local Defence Unit (LDU) officers used excess force while enforcing curfew, Capt Francis Agaba, the operations officer for Kampala Central acknowledged there were a few errors but that officers who brutalised people have since been convicted.

He said most people deliberately faulted curfew guidelines and provoked enforcement officers. "The security personnel did play a big role during lockdown and we should thank them for the good job because they were enforcing a presidential directive," he said.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Attack on Tanzanian Town by Mozambique-Based Militant Group
Security Forces Fire on #EndSARS Protesters in Nigeria
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
U.S. To Take Sudan Off Blacklist in Exchange for U.S.$335 Million

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.