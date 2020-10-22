Namibia: Loini Eelu Appointed As New Bank Windhoek Outapi Branch Manager

22 October 2020
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

Bank Windhoek's Executive Officer of Retail Banking Services James Chapman this week announced Loini Eelu as the Bank's new Outapi Branch Manager, effective 12 October.

In her new role, Eelu will be accountable for the performance and overall running of the Outapi Branch and its sub-branches in Oshifo and Opuwo.

"She will be responsible for the leadership of the Branch by optimising resources and effectively managing risk to achieve the Bank's objectives," said Chapman.

Eelu's journey with Bank Windhoek started in 2006 as an Enquiry Clerk at Ondangwa Branch. Over the years, she grew her banking operations proficiency as she worked as a teller, later on moving into the credit sphere as a Credit Clerk and Senior Credit Officer. In 2015, Eelu transferred to Omaruru Branch as its Credit Manager until her recent appointment. In 2019, she had an opportunity to stand in as Acting Branch Manager in Katima Mulilo for a month.

Eelu has completed several advanced bank-related training and management courses, including the Capricorn Group Management Development Programme (MDP) facilitated by the University of Stellenbosch Business School. A holder of a Bachelor of Technology in Business Administration from the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST), Eelu is also currently enrolled for a Master of Business Administration course from the University of South Wales.

Chapman added that with her vast experience, especially in the credit domain, the Bank is confident that Eelu will add exceptional value to her new role as its Outapi Branch Manager.

"Her progress at Bank Windhoek shows that continuous professional development pays off. We wish her all the best as she starts this exciting journey as the new Outapi Branch Manager," concluded Chapman.

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibia Economist

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Attack on Tanzanian Town by Mozambique-Based Militant Group
Security Forces Fire on #EndSARS Protesters in Nigeria
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
U.S. To Take Sudan Off Blacklist in Exchange for U.S.$335 Million

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.