Kenya: Sofapaka Eye Another Gor Mahia Player

Gor Mahia forward Samuel Onyango is on the radar of 2009 Kenyan Premier League champions Sofapaka.

Onyango's contract with Gor Mahia ends next month.

He has been an integral part at K'Ogalo since joining the Kenyan champions in 2018.

If the move materialises, he will be following former Gor Mahia midfielder Lawrence Juma to Sofapaka.

Juma was unveiled as a "Batoto ba Mungu" player on Friday though Gor protested his was their employee and they would pursue the matter with the federation.

Onyango, 25, told Nation Sport that Gor Mahia have not engaged him in contract extension talks and that he had been approached by Sofapaka.

"It is true my contract is expiring next month and we haven't engaged in any contractual extension talks with my club. Yes, Sofapaka have come knocking but the talks have not yielded much. To be precise I am still a Gor Mahia player at the moment because moving to Sofapaka is yet to materialise though I have been approached,"said Onyango.

The former Ulinzi Stars and Sony Sugar attacker said his aim was to improve as a player this season be it at Gor Mahia or any other Kenyan Premier League team that he may feature in in the coming season.

Contacted, Sofapaka chairman Elly Kalekwa reiterated that the club has concluded its transfers this season.

He, however, added that Sofapaka would not hesitate to sign a good player.

He also said he was unaware of any negotiations with Onyango but was quick to add that Sofapaka is a big team comprising of many stakeholders who might have been involve in talks with the player.

"Personally, I don't know of any negotiations with Onyango. I can only recall that he was at Ulinzi Stars before joining Gor.

"Maybe there are other people in the team involved given his quality. Sofapaka is big and not Kalekwa," said the boss of the 2010 Kenyan Premier League champions.

"The laws is very clear that you can start negotiating with a player six months prior to the end of his contract. That is the law we followed when we signed Lawrence Juma on a free transfer," said Kalekwa.

Another raid at K'Ogalo's camp by Sofapaka will likely irk the club fans and the Gor management.

Onyango played for 2010 champions Ulinzi Stars for three seasons (2015-2017). He began his career at the elite level in 2013 with Sony Sugar youth team before breaking into the senior team.