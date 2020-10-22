Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa's Son Drops Out As Witness in MDC Alliance Councillor Trial

President Emmerson Mnangagwa.
22 October 2020
President Emmerson Mnangagwa's son has decided to stand down as a key state witness in the trial of MDC Alliance national youth organiser Godfrey Kurauone.

The trial is set to resume next week at the Masvingo magistrate's court.

Kurauone, who is also Masvingo Ward 4 councillor, is facing charges of undermining the office of the president, and the trial kicks-off on 26 October.

He is on a $5 000 bail and is being jointly charged with local human rights activist Ephraim Mutombeni.

According to state papers, Mnangagwa's son, Dambudzo Mnangagwa was summoned to be a lead witness in the trial.

However, Dambudzo later made a U-turn and requested for his friend Godknows Ganyani to stand in his place.

In a statement which is part of the state's papers, Ganyani, a teacher in Chiredzi, had been in the company of Dambudzo, and Ernest Muchenjeri when they met Kurauone and Mutombeni addressing commuters at a bus rank in Masvingo central business district.

"I saw and heard Godfrey Kurauone saying let's unite and remove this corrupt government and President Mnangagwa and his criminals must go, while commuters were cheering," reads part of his statement.

After addressing the commuters, Dambudzo and his colleagues were involved in a high-speed car chase in a bid to apprehend Kurauone and Mutombeni.

However, the chase ended in Kurauone and Mutombeni dumping their vehicle in Mucheke high-density suburb. Ganyani then left Dambudzo and Muchenjeri at the scene waiting for the police to arrive.

"They dumped the vehicle, locked it before the arrival of the police. I then left Dambudzo and Ernest at the scene waiting for the arrival of the police," added Ganyani.

