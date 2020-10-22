Namibia: Amupanda Wants Prosecutor General Interviews Made Public

22 October 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Eliaser Ndeyanale

AFFIRMATIVE Repositioning activist Job Amupanda has requested the Judicial Service Commission to conduct interviews for the position of prosecutor general publicly.

He also wants the names of applicants to be published by the due date.

Amupanda requested this in a letter to Judiciary Service Commission member Uno Sibolile.

Amupanda said if this request succeeds, it should be extended to the appointment of judges.

"These proposals are not a utopia of my mind. They have been implemented in several countries - even in our southern Africa, including in authoritarian Zimbabwe," he said.

