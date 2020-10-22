Rwanda: Police Arrest Robbery Suspect in Rusizi District

The Rwanda National Police (RNP) has arrested Eric Tuyizere accusing him of ambushing and robbing people at night in Rusizi District.

The 35-year-old was arrested a day after he ambushed and robbed a woman identified as Xaverine Nyiramitero of Rwf225,000 in Nkaka village of the same district.

According to Chief Inspector of Police (CIP) Bonaventure Twizere Karekezi, Police spokesperson for the Western region, said that at about 7pm on October 19, Tuyizere ambushed Nyiramitero, who was going to buy goods in Sumuyamana trading centre.

"Tuyizere resides in the same village, and it's likely he has been monitoring the victim and was well versed with her financial status. When she went out that evening to buy some goods, Tuyizere ambushed her along the way, assaulted her before he took all the Rwf225,000 she had," CIP Karekezi said.

CIP Karekezi said that there have been reports of criminals, who ambush people at night in the area, where they steal their property and escape towards the nearby swamp.

Tuyizere who has since been handed over to Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) is suspected to be part of the violent gang.

Article 168 of the law relating to offences and penalties, states that if theft is carried out with violence or threats, the penalty is imprisonment for a term of not less than five years and not more than seven years, and a fine of not less than Rwf3 million and not more than Rwf5 million.