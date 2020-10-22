Zimbabwe: Mavuta in Superb Five-Wicket Haul

Rainbow Sharks' Brandon Mavuta worked some magic with the ball yesterday, with a five-wicket haul, which handed his side a massive 133-run-victory over Amakhosi in the National Premier League.

Having set a modest total of 189/8, in 44 overs at Kwekwe Sports Club, Rainbow fought hard with the ball and had the hosts all out for just 56 in 21.1 overs.

The Zimbabwe international leg spinner deservedly walked away with the man-of-the-match award for his bowling figures of 5/8. Michael Muguda also returned the remarkable bowling figures of four wickets for only two runs in 5.1 overs as Amakhosi imploded.

The Rainbow innings of 189 for eight was only moderately good -- four batsmen made useful scores in the 20s, but then got out, while Robertson Chinyengetere was left not out, at the end with 33, the top score of the match.

Amakhosi did not seem to be doing too badly at one stage, as they reached 42 with only one wicket down.

But, then they collapsed in dramatic fashion, the last nine wickets falling for only 14 runs, with Muguda the main beneficiary.

Log leaders Takashinga continued with their winning form when they beat Harare Kings by 144 runs in a derby at Old Hararians Sports Club.

Innocent Kaia made an excellent 85.

He gave Takashinga a good start, although at a less frenetic pace than has been the case, in recent matches and, with Joylord Gumbie (6), as a sleeping partner, they put on 48 for the first wicket.

There was another good partnership, between the Kaia brothers, Innocent and Roy, who put on 82 for the third wicket before the latter was out for 30.

Innocent was denied the century he deserved, however, as he now became rather bogged down, and was then stumped off the bowling of Taun Harrison.

He faced 102 balls and hit five fours and two sixes.

Harare Kings launched a weak chase and were dismissed 90 all out.

Gladiators managed back-to-back wins as they beat Great Zimbabwe Patriots by seven wickets in a battle of the bottom sides at Mutare Sports Club.

Batsman Tony Munyonga, who played a key innings in their first win of the tournament against Easterns in the previous match, provided the highlight again with an unbeaten 56 runs.

Patriots had batted first and made 146/9, in their allotted 45 overs.

In response, Gladiators recovered from some early setbacks to clinch their second victory on the trot.

Three batsmen were out for 31 runs when Clive Madande (66*) joined Munyonga (56*) and the pair steered the ship safely home.

Kevin Kasuza led his team from the front as Easterns ended the MidWest run of success with a 61-run victory on neutral ground at Takashinga Sports Club.

He shared an opening partnership of 96 in 16 overs with the aggressive Baxon Gopito (49 off 44 balls), scoring 62 himself, to give Easterns an advantage which they never lost.

Kasuza's innings lasted 73 balls and he hit a six and 11 fours.

He then took three wickets with the ball when MidWest went in to bat.

Tinashe Chiora scored 57, as the match was reduced to 38 overs, due to a delayed start.

They posted 242/6 in 38 overs. MidWest Rhinos only managed 181 runs in 32.1 overs.

NPL Results

Rainbow Sharks: 189-8 in 44 overs (Robertson Chinyengetere 33*, Brandon Mavuta 29, Brian Mudzinganyama 29; Ernest Masuku 3/48, Ainsley Ndlovu 2/25, Nkosana Mpofu 1/16) Amakhosi - 56 all out in 21.1 overs (Bright Phiri 18, Mgcini Tshuma 10, John Nyumbu 5; Brandon Mavuta 5/8, Michael Muguda 4/2) Rainbow Sharks won by 133 runs

Easterns: 242-6 in 38 overs (Kevin Kasuza 62, Tinashe Chiora 57, Baxon Gopito 49; Christopher Masike 2/42, Jabulisa Tshuma 1/22, Tashinga Musekiwa 1/30) MidWest - 181 all out in 32.1 overs (Remembrance Nyathi 41, Tarisai Musakanda 35, Takudzwanashe Kaitano 23; Kevin Kasuza 3/35, Vincent Masekesa 3/48, Tinashe Muchawaya 2/24) Easterns won by 61 runs

Takashinga: 234-8 in 45 overs (Innocent Kaia 85, Tinashe Nenhunzi 39, Roy Kaia 30; Taun Harrison 3/50, Johnathan Campbell 2/47, Patrick Mambo 1/28) Harare Kings - 90 all out in 30.5 overs (Johnathan Campbell 20, Aarsh Jha 18, Ali Hamid 15; Tapiwa Mufudza 4/15, Roy Kaia 2/4, Brighton Chipungu 2/33) Takashinga won by 144 runs

Great Zimbabwe Patriots: 146-9 in 45 overs (William Mashinge 23, Gratitude Jaya 23, André Odendaal 20; Ashley Mufandauya 3/14, Owen Muzondo 2/17, Malcolm Chikuwa 2/22) Gladiators - 150-3 in 27.1 overs (Clive Madande 66*, Tony Munyonga 56*, Ashley Mufandauya 12; André Odendaal 2/25) Gladiators won by seven wickets