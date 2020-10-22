Kenya: Zimbabwe Golfer Wins in Kenya

IN-FORM Zimbabwean professional golfer, Robson Chinhoi, continued with his fine form by capturing the second leg of the Safari Tour golf series at the par 72 Royal Nairobi Golf Club course in Kenya.

Chinhoi and countryman, Visitor Mapwanya, are making strides on the East African Golf tour where they have managed several top 10 finishes after the national lockdown.

The Zimbabwean walked away with the top prize at the weekend following a brilliant round of five-under-par 67 in the closing round.

Playing in the final round, Chinhoi birdied two holes in the first nine's second and seventh holes.

A birdie at the par four 10th and more birdies at the 15th, 17th and 18th were enough for him to win by six strokes.

"My tee shots were solid, as I made all the fairways, though I also missed a number of putts, particularly, in the first nine where I felt a bit nervous, which is normal, when you are playing in the final round and with good players," he told the Nation newspaper.

His plan is to win a couple of events to qualify for the 2021 Magical Kenya Open.

"I have not played at Vet Lab, just like it was my first time here at Royal, but I will try and keep it on the fairways and see how it goes."

The 29-year-old from Royal Harare Golf Club, in Zimbabwe, earned 50 points for a total of 89.4 points, including points from the last season.

The final leader board at Royal Nairobi:

Robson Chinhoi (Zim) 71, 72, 69, 67 = 279

Samuel Njoroge 72, 71, 69, 76 = 288

Greg Snow 73, 69, 75, 72 = 289

Eric Ooko 72, 70, 75, 73 = 290

Simon Ngige 72, 75, 71, 74 = 292

Brian Njoroge 75, 76, 73, 69 = 293

Alfred Nandwa 73,77, 73, 70 = 293

Mohit Mediratta 74, 75, 74, 70 = 293