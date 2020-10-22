Tanzania: Pccb Saves 176m/ - in Jaws of Rukwa Swindlers

22 October 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Peti Siyame, Sumbawanga

THE Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) in Rukwa Region has saved 175,983,250/- that would have been embezzled by some Saccos leaderships and Ward Executive Officers in Sumbawanga District Council between July and September this year.

PCCB Rukwa Regional Commander, Ms Yustina Chagata made the revelations, while presenting the anti-corruption watchdog working official reports of July to September this year during a press briefing meeting held here on Tuesday.

Detailing, Ms Chagata said that out of 175,983,250/- about 96,456,250/- was swindled by some Saccos' leaderships and hence, handed over to the victims, who are members of different Saccos in the region.

"Likewise, 34,212,000/- was recovered from the hands of Ward Executive Officers from Sumbawanga District Council. It was explained that the amount was not banked as required after it was collecting as domestic revenues," he said.

She said a sum of 45,315,000/- has been banked into a special government account as required.

Equally, the PCCB has closely been making a follow up in four development projects, which includes rehabilitation of section of roads and water in Kalambo and Nkasi Districts valued 1,140,420,154/- whose constructions are on progress at different stages .

During the period under review there were some continuous Prosecuting six cases in Magistrate's Courts where the accused persons were from the Immigration Department, Social Welfare, health sector, Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) Land and local government.

