Tanzania: Twende Moshi Cycling Tour Gathers Storm

AFTER a successful Twende Butiama Cycling Challenge plans are under way to stage Dar es Salaam-Moshi Grand Cycling tour.

The 550km cycling race to Moshi, Kilimanjaro is scheduled to start from December 18th to 20th this year covering four regions.

Gabriel Landa, one of the organisers of Twende Butiama, told the 'Daily News' in Dar es Salaam yesterday that preparation for the maiden event is on a top gear and everything is on place.

"I would like to inform all riders that we are preparing another exciting tour and this time around will be from Dar es Salaam to Moshi and will be staged in December this year," he said.

Landa added the three-day race will have three service stops at Msata in Coast Region, Mombo and Moshi.

"The first service stop will be at Msata, 124km from Dar es Salaam and the next day's stop is Mombo, about 200km from where there will be a 225km distance to the final destination in Moshi."

He said that they expect it to be one of exciting tour due to the nature of the areas they will pass, hence he appeals more riders to come and jump into the bandwagon.

PROUD young rider Josephine Landa became for the second consecutive year the first elite rider to conclude the long distance cycling challenge, 'Twende Butiama' which was staged to honour the former president, Mwalimu Julius Nyerere who died on October 14th in 1999.

Josephine, a ten-year girl, was among the cyclists who concluded the 1400km distance race that started at Msasani Kwa Nyerere in Dar es Salaam to Nyerere birth village of Mwitongo, in Butiama District, Mara region.

She was overjoyed to finish the race again and fulfill her dream saying: "I'm very happy and proud to manage this long cycling race, everything went really well after enduring all hardships.

Josephine stressed that her ambition is to be a renowned cyclist of the international status.

His farther Gabriel Landa, who is the coordinator of Twende Butiama race, was also proud of his brave girl.