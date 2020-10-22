Tanzania: Twende Moshi Cycling Tour Gathers Storm

22 October 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Mbonile Burton

AFTER a successful Twende Butiama Cycling Challenge plans are under way to stage Dar es Salaam-Moshi Grand Cycling tour.

The 550km cycling race to Moshi, Kilimanjaro is scheduled to start from December 18th to 20th this year covering four regions.

Gabriel Landa, one of the organisers of Twende Butiama, told the 'Daily News' in Dar es Salaam yesterday that preparation for the maiden event is on a top gear and everything is on place.

"I would like to inform all riders that we are preparing another exciting tour and this time around will be from Dar es Salaam to Moshi and will be staged in December this year," he said.

Landa added the three-day race will have three service stops at Msata in Coast Region, Mombo and Moshi.

"The first service stop will be at Msata, 124km from Dar es Salaam and the next day's stop is Mombo, about 200km from where there will be a 225km distance to the final destination in Moshi."

He said that they expect it to be one of exciting tour due to the nature of the areas they will pass, hence he appeals more riders to come and jump into the bandwagon.

PROUD young rider Josephine Landa became for the second consecutive year the first elite rider to conclude the long distance cycling challenge, 'Twende Butiama' which was staged to honour the former president, Mwalimu Julius Nyerere who died on October 14th in 1999.

Josephine, a ten-year girl, was among the cyclists who concluded the 1400km distance race that started at Msasani Kwa Nyerere in Dar es Salaam to Nyerere birth village of Mwitongo, in Butiama District, Mara region.

She was overjoyed to finish the race again and fulfill her dream saying: "I'm very happy and proud to manage this long cycling race, everything went really well after enduring all hardships.

Josephine stressed that her ambition is to be a renowned cyclist of the international status.

His farther Gabriel Landa, who is the coordinator of Twende Butiama race, was also proud of his brave girl.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Attack on Tanzanian Town by Mozambique-Based Militant Group
Security Forces Fire on #EndSARS Protesters in Nigeria
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
How Criminals Move Their Money Around the World

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.