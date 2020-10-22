Tanzania: Azam Convinced to See Glimpse of Diadem

22 October 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Benjamin Ben

LEADERS Azam FC have vowed to challenge for the season's Mainland Premier League title saying they have assembled a competitive team capable to win games anywhere.

They maintained their 100 per cent start of the season with a remarkable 2-0 triumph over Ihefu FC at Sokoine Stadium in Mbeya to hit 21 points from seven games.

The team's lethal man Prince Dube once again proved his worth in the team by providing two assists hence if he fail to score, he engineers for others to do the intended job of putting the ball behind the net.

With the splendid start of the campaign, Azam have managed to break their own record they set in the 2015/16 league season where they thrilled in six back to back games before posting a 1-1 draw against Young Africans in their seventh match.

Five players who helped to stamp the 2015/16 unbeaten run in six games and are still trading at the club are Frank Domayo, Aggrey Morris, Mudathir Yahya, Abdallah Sebo and Salum Abubakar.

Briefing media after the game, Azam Assistant Coach Vivier Bahati said their target of winning the championship this season remain unchanged.

"At the start of the season, we draw a plan to win the league title that is why we are able to bag in vital three points regardless where we are playing and that is the secret of any team fighting to win the silverware.

"We want to change the mentality by some people that the league's title is challenged by two teams only, that notion will soon become history," confident Bahati said.

He added that doing well in their seven opening matches was not that easy and thanked God for making it possible while cementing that they are on the right path to challenge for the decorated title.

On his part, Ihefu coach Zuberi Katwila contributed the defeat to lack of confidence by his new team but said they still have a room to improve and get themselves in the contest.

"We started the game well but as the time progressed, my players were lacking confidence thereby giving our opponents enough room to score two goals.

"But, what I have seen is that my players have ability to improve in the upcoming matches since there are some areas I will work on to build it further," said Katwila who parted ways with his former employer Mtibwa Sugar.

Meanwhile, sport pundits continue to applaud Azam for their perfect signings they made prior to the start of the season saying it has been the base for their impressive campaign.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

