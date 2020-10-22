Tanzania: First Test for Kaze, Simba Vs Prisons

DEFENDING champions Simba and Young Africans will simultaneously be in action today searching vital three points at two different venues to keep ascending at the peak of the league table.

But to Yanga, today's match will be a first test for their newly recruited Burundian coach, Cedric Kaze.

Simba who sit second on the table with 13 points faceoff Tanzania Prisons at Nelson Mandela Stadium in Sumbawanga, the venue they wrote history at after clinching the Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC) title courtesy of a 2-0 victory over Namungo FC.

At the same time, Yanga will be welcoming Polisi Tanzania at Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam also seeking to pocket maximum three points to maintain unbeaten run of the season as their new coach Cedric Kaze make his debut.

For Simba, they go into the game without the service of their top goal scorer Meddie Kagere as well as midfield maestro Clatous Chama with the latter reportedly to have travelled to Zambia to facilitate his travelling documents ahead of the upcoming CAF Champions League duels.

Also missing on the list of Simba players for today's match is striker John Bocco who is still recovering, Pascal Wawa who also travelled to his native country Ivory Coast to renew travelling documents plus Ame Ally and Garson Fraga.

So far, Simba have matched on goals with the current league leaders Azam FC with both scoring 14 goals more than any other team as such, the former have the chance to surpass the latter if they manage to score today.

Tanzania Prisons despite being one of the stable teams in the country have had a slow start of the unfolding campaign no wonder they have just won one match in their six games, stamping three draws and two loses to claim six points and occupy 14th slot on the ladder.

On the other hand, Yanga confirmed that they will be without Angolan import midfielder Carlinho Fernandes 'Carlinhos' who is reported to be sick.

Initially, the game was slated at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium but the venue has momentarily been paused to give way to upgrading works going on at the pitch which was partially damaged recently.

Kaze who is looking forward to his first league game in the country insisted that they will be approaching each game seriously just like the final encounter.

He also pointed out that under his tutelage, their is no star player in his squad as such, anybody gets a chance to be included in the starting lineup basing on their total work rate during training sessions.

However, the Burundian trainer has a big task to ensure that Yanga continues its splendid performance this season as they are yet to taste bitter side of the league which has seen them winning four of their five played matches.

Their only setback was a 1-1 draw against Tanzania Prisons in their inaugural match of the season in which they had to equalise late to earn a point from a seemingly difficult encounter.

Until now, Yanga has conceded one goal in the unfolding league, fewer than any other team on the ladder with leaders Azam and second placed Simba conceding two goals each.

On the other hand, Polisi Tanzania are not a side to be underrated as they usually give Yanga a good game regardless where the two teams meet.

They currently sit on fifth place with 11 points from six matches in which they won three games, draw two encounter and lost one tie hence they have started the league with a purpose to compete.

Their latest scoreline was a 1-1 draw against debutants Gwambina FC in a tough match held at Sheikh Amri Abeid Stadium in Arusha on Monday.