Namibia: Risk of a Second Covid-19 Wave Remains Real and Possible, Says Geingob

Namibian Presidency
Namibian President Hage Geingob addressing a Covid-19 media briefing.
22 October 2020
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The Risk of a Second Covid-19 wave remains real and possible as this has been observed in recent weeks and months in other countries, the President, HE Dr Hage Geingob said Wednesday.

Geingob highlighted this on the occasion of the 19th COVID-19 public briefing on the national response measures.

"We must, therefore, maintain our level of vigilance and alertness at all times," he added.

According to Geingob, the reduction in numbers of positive cases that Namibia has observed over the past four weeks is testament to collective efforts as a nation, to fight this pandemic together.

"I commend Namibians for their patience, maturity and the responsibility they have displayed during these trying months," he added.

Geingob said the country will gradually re-open borders on a reciprocal basis and resume social activities including contact sports activities; face-to-face instruction for tertiary institutions and schools where social distancing is feasible.

According to Geingob, the mandatory five day COVID-19 retest requirement for all travelers who arrive in Namibia with a negative PCR test result, that is not older than 72 hours has been scrapped off in order to attract tourists.

"The government had started to implement the Tourism Revival Initiative a few weeks ago. This initiative had started to show encouraging results. Going forward, this is how things will be done," he said.

Meanwhile, all travelers who arrive in Namibia with a negative PCR test result that is not older than 7 days, will be permitted to enter the country, but will be required to undergo 7 days supervised quarantine at home or tourism facility, while non-Namibians, who do not present a negative COVID-19 PCR test result, will not be granted entry into the country.

The Risk of a Second Covid

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibia Economist

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Attack on Tanzanian Town by Mozambique-Based Militant Group
Security Forces Fire on #EndSARS Protesters in Nigeria
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
U.S. To Take Sudan Off Blacklist in Exchange for U.S.$335 Million

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.