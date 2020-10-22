Namibia: Risk of a Second Covid-19 Wave Remains Real and Possible, Says Geingob

The Risk of a Second Covid-19 wave remains real and possible as this has been observed in recent weeks and months in other countries, the President, HE Dr Hage Geingob said Wednesday.

Geingob highlighted this on the occasion of the 19th COVID-19 public briefing on the national response measures.

"We must, therefore, maintain our level of vigilance and alertness at all times," he added.

According to Geingob, the reduction in numbers of positive cases that Namibia has observed over the past four weeks is testament to collective efforts as a nation, to fight this pandemic together.

"I commend Namibians for their patience, maturity and the responsibility they have displayed during these trying months," he added.

Geingob said the country will gradually re-open borders on a reciprocal basis and resume social activities including contact sports activities; face-to-face instruction for tertiary institutions and schools where social distancing is feasible.

According to Geingob, the mandatory five day COVID-19 retest requirement for all travelers who arrive in Namibia with a negative PCR test result, that is not older than 72 hours has been scrapped off in order to attract tourists.

"The government had started to implement the Tourism Revival Initiative a few weeks ago. This initiative had started to show encouraging results. Going forward, this is how things will be done," he said.

Meanwhile, all travelers who arrive in Namibia with a negative PCR test result that is not older than 7 days, will be permitted to enter the country, but will be required to undergo 7 days supervised quarantine at home or tourism facility, while non-Namibians, who do not present a negative COVID-19 PCR test result, will not be granted entry into the country.