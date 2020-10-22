Zimbabwe: Former Rhinos Star Kamuyoyo Laid to Rest

FORMER Black Rhinos forward, Leslie "Muchinda" Kamuyoyo, was yesterday laid to rest at Glen Forest Cemetery with full military honours.

He died in a car accident in the early hours of Sunday.

He was 61.

Another army team's legend, Gift "Shaft" Makoni, was seriously injured in the same crash, which also claimed the life of a female passenger.

And, yesterday, football stakeholders gathered to bid farewell to a player who was influential in writing Rhinos' history.

His former teammate, Stanford "Stix" Mutizwa, described Kamuyoyo as a humble person.

Ironically, the duo had met just hours before the car crash.

"Kamuyoyo was a humble, friendly and very sociable man. His death shocked me especially given that we met as Black Rhinos legends on Saturday.

"We exchanged notes and we were planning several projects for the team.

"I was shocked to receive a call from a close friend on Sunday morning who broke the news about his death," said Mutizwa.

He said Kamuyoyo was a good player who impressed in attack with his speed and skill.

"I played with so many good players but Kamuyoyo was an exceptional striker. He had all the attributes of a good striker.

"He was a very intelligent player and very skilful. The way he dribbled past defenders was out of this world and, on top of that, he was a scorer of good goals.

"He was a complete player.

"I played against him when he was still with BAT Ramblers and I then played alongside side him at Black Rhinos.

"We were like family. I am saddened by his passing on."

Former Dynamos and CAPS United star, Eddie "Major" Muchongwe, who broke down while narrating how they grew up together, said football was poorer without Kamuyoyo.

"We grew up together in Mbare. Although we never played in the same team, we remained good friends bound by our Mbare roots.

"When he bought his house in Budiriro, he would regularly visit Mbare and, just last week, he was in the suburb where he met most of his childhood friends.

"Football is obviously poorer without him, we used to call him Muchinda and he loved it. I am devastated by the loss."

Black Rhinos executive member, Eddie Dube, who played with Kamuyoyo in the army side's glory days when they won the league in 1984 and 1987, said life will never be the same again.

"This is a sad chapter in my life. We were very close and neighbours in Budiriro. The way he died is very sad."

Kamuyoyo was a retired soldier having left the army on medical grounds.

He was given military respect during his burial.

He is survived by four children, Georgina (33), Shylet (32), Nolan (31) and Tawanda (23).