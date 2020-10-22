Namibia: Local Company Fabricates Parts for Advanced New Mining Vessel

22 October 2020
New Era (Windhoek)

Debmarine Namibia is adamant its business can provide a strong base for economic growth in Namibia. This follows the successful progression of construction of the company's largest and most advanced diamond recovery vessel to date, which is taking place at the Damen Shipyard in Mangalia, Romania. According to the marine miner, some of the parts for the vessel are being fabricated in Walvis Bay by a company called 3C Metal Belmet Namibia.

3C Metal Belmet Namibia was awarded a contract to fabricate a large number of plates and structures to be installed on the new vessel.

The state-of-the-art vessel is being constructed in Romania and various parts are sourced from all over the world. According to Debmarine Namibia CEO Otto Shikongo, the project has a far-reaching global impact, as parts are sourced from around the world and some are being fabricated locally in Walvis Bay.

The mission equipment is being built in the Port of Cape Town concurrently with the construction of the vessel. The mission equipment consists of the recovery tool and processing plant, of which parts of the steelworks are being manufactured in Walvis Bay.

To attest to the construction of the new vessel adding value, Managing Director of 3C Metal Belmet Namibia Jarcu Groenewald said: "The project stretched our capacity, as it was a big learning curve for our employees -and we are grateful for the opportunity given by Debmarine Namibia. As a result, we managed to keep all our staff employed through these tough economic downturn related to Covid-19".

He added the project was the biggest to be awarded to 3C Metal Belmet Namibia to date, which resulted in an expansion of their facilities and equipment to produce quality products. The company is now confident and equipped to take on more advanced projects.

The steel fabrication started 10 months ago and is expected to be completed by end of October.

Debmarine Namibia strongly believes local spending is a catalyst to the growth and development of local enterprises, as well as the creation of numerous job opportunities. To this effect, 3C Belmet Metal Namibia had 70 employees working on the project.

In addition to adding value to the country, Debmarine Namibia's contribution is made up of the value added by paying wages, employee benefits, taxes and royalties as well as dividends, interest payments and the capital it retains for investing in the growth of the business. The company also makes significant payments to local suppliers of goods and services.

The new vessel, which is the most advanced marine diamond recovery vessel ever, is expected to be commissioned in 2021 and is expected to create more than 161 new jobs alongside Debmarine Namibia's current workforce of 975 employees. The company has started to mobilise and train its permanent employees well in advance.

On completion, the vessel is expected to add 500 000 carats annually to Debmarine Namibia's production, an increase of approximately 35% on current production.

Debmarine Namibia's AMV3 (Additional Mining Vessel no.3) construction is one of the largest commercial transactional deals in Namibia, as five commercial banks partnered in a US$375 million financing deal for 80% of the vessel construction costs and 20% by Debmarine Namibia. In its first five years of production, the AMV3 is expected to contribute N$2billion per annum in taxes and royalties to the Namibian Treasury.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Attack on Tanzanian Town by Mozambique-Based Militant Group
Security Forces Fire on #EndSARS Protesters in Nigeria
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
U.S. To Take Sudan Off Blacklist in Exchange for U.S.$335 Million

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.