Malawi: UMP, Mibawa Television Partner to Show Blended Awards Virtually

Urban Music People (UMP) and Mibawa Television have partnered to beam live this year's blended award ceremony which take place on December 19, 2020.

UMP announced earlier that due to the coronavirus pandemic, they will hold the annual award presentation virtually.

During the announcement which took place at the Mibawa on Wednesday, Ausa Kamanga of UMP said Mibawa is coming to facilitate the platform because they have shown they are very supportive of youth-oriented issues.

Chawezi Banda, who was representing Mibawa Television, said: "We saw that it is very important to partner with UMP; with the coming in of the Covid-19 things haven't been the same. The question is should we stop everything, perhaps do nothing?

"So, we are coming in to give UMP the platform as we are giving our viewers 360 coverage; DSTV, Zuku, Starsat, Gotv and on Facebook on our own app.

"Our 360 tilt will give an advantage to UMP awards and more specifically the urban youth when it comes to promotion of this creative industry," Banda said.

Banda highlighted that even though we are faced with Covid-19 but we can virtually allow viewers to appreciate what is happening in arts and fashion.

He said Chitoliro production will provide the television with the content which they will beam live.

The two said their partnership will continue in the foreseeable future and assured viewers they will be no hiccups during the live stream.

Reacting to the financial implication of holding the ceremony virtually Kamanga said they are asking sponsors to partner with them as they will also have their products and services beamed along the ceremony.