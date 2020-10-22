Namibia: MTC Invests Heavily in Rural Electrification

22 October 2020
New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia's first telecommunications company, MTC, is leading the way in rural electrification. According to MTC spokesperson, Tim Ekandjo, the mobile giant has invested over N$85 million over the last two years and will invest a further N$11 million to build power lines to various rural areas across the country.

"As part of phase 1 of our 081 project that aims to provide close to 100% network connectivity, we have so far invested a total of N$85 million to build over 133 power lines that now provides electrification to rural areas that previously had no electricity.

As part of phase 2 that commenced in March of 2020, we will build another 105 power lines that will connect 105 rural sites. These power lines are not just meant to provide power to our sites but to the entire area and that is why we deliberately decided to invest in power lines as opposed to simply buying generators which would only have benefitted our sites.

We see this investment as one of social and economic development because once a rural area is electrified, it creates other essential economic opportunities for other stakeholders," said Ekandjo.

