Namibia: Mathe, Pickering Get Executive Director Posts

Secretary to the Cabinet George Simataa yesterday announced the appointment of Audrin Mathe as new executive director for the Ministry of Sport, Youth and National Services and Gladice Pickering as the new executive director at the Ministry of Justice.

Both Mathe and Pickering were appointed for a fixed five-year term; Mathe's appointment comes into effect on 1 November, while Pickering's appointment is effective from January 2021. The appointments are on the recommendation of the Public Service Commission, in terms of Section 5 (1) read in conjunction with Section 19 (A) (1) of the Public Service Act of 1995, as amended by Act No.8 of 2018.

Simataa said Mathe brings to the Ministry of Sport, Youth and National Services a wealth of experience in management and governance, acquired during many years of serving at senior and executive levels in both the private and public sectors.

Pickering is an admitted legal practitioner who has served as deputy executive director, including being the deputy chief of legal services at the same ministry.